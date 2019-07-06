Watch Lil Nas X Get a Lesson in Live TV After BBC Interview’s Awkward Ending

Lil Nas X has been everywhere with his hit “Old Country Road,” but is still learning how live television works. A hilarious video of the rapper walking in front of a camera while on live TV, blocking the camera’s view of his interviewers, went viral Friday.

The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was on BBC Breakfast following his performance at Glastonbury last weekend. At the end of the interview, Lil Nas X left the set by walking right in front of the camera instead of behind it, causing an awkward end to the segment. He had no idea he was supposed to wait until the show went to a break before he could leave.

“You walked right across our camera,” one of the anchors told him. “You know how to steal the show!”

Lil Nas X retweeted a video of the embarrassing moment, adding, “[Laugh my f—ing a— off] i didn’t know.”

On a more serious note, the rapper discussed the backlash he faced on Twitter after appearing to reveal he is gay in a tweet on the last day of Pride Month.

“I’m not angry… because I understand how they want that reaction,” the 20-year-old told BBC Breakfast. “So I’m just going to joke back with them.”

Lil Nas X said he hoped his decision to come out would open doors for “more people,” adding, “I don’t want to live my entire life… not doing what I want to do.”

The rapper also said he hoped his fans would “feel comfortable,” but bemoaned that homosexuality is “not really accepted” in both the country and hip-hop communities.

On June 30, Lil Nas X posted a clip from his new song “C7osure (You like),” which appears on his debut EP 7.

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [f– with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji.

“Brand new places I’ll choose and I’ll go, I know / Embracin’ this news I behold unfolding / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine,” Lil Nas X sings in the track.

He also adds, “Ain’t no more actin, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

Later, Lil Nas X shared an image of the EP cover, with a portion zoomed in to reveal a rainbow in the background. “Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he added.

Lil Nas X shot to fame after “Old Town Road” became a viral sensation. In March, the song was listed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart before it was controversially removed, sparking a debate on what defines a country song. Billy Ray Cyrus became one of Lil Nas X’s most vocal country supporters, even contributing to a remix of the track.

His EP 7 was released on June 21 and includes both the original and Cyrus remix versions of “Old Country Road,” plus the single “Panini.” The EP includes collaborations with Travis Barker, Ryan Tedder and Cardi B.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images