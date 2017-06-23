Watch: Kendra Wilkinson Says Farrah Abraham Is ‘Going Down’ After ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Racist Remarks

Farrah Abraham’s list of feuds and enemies continues to grow.

In a sneak peek at Friday’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition season finale shared by PEOPLE, Dr. Ish and Dr. V confront the group about a tense incident between Abraham and Paula Johnson, mother of Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, but where that incident left off, more drama was just beginning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson may have left the building to “cool off,” but Abraham’s racially insensitive comments have Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett more than a little hot under the collar. Wilkinson-Baskett, who shares two children with her African-American husband, Hank Baskett, had harsh words for Abraham.

Up Next: Kendra Wilkinson Calls Farrah Abraham Racist, But Apologizes On Twitter

“I don’t throw out the f–ing race card like that. This bitch didn’t just offend Paula, she offended my husband and my kids, me,” says Wilkinson-Baskett. “You’re going f–ing down, dude.”

The former Playboy model also felt like there might be more behind the fight between Abraham and Johnson.

“Farrah was supposed to have self-control and she voluntarily picked on [Paula] for her own amusement and for her own rating or whatever and I didn’t like it all,” she said. “You’re picking on someone who’s highly vulnerable and who’s highly not in self-control. I didn’t like it all. I spoke my mind.”

More: Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Dramatic ‘Family Boot Camp’ Video Reaction On Instagram

“I’m the type of person to mind my own business and focus on my own issues, but at that moment I felt really uncomfortable,” Wilkinson-Baskett explained. “I spoke what I felt was right, and both of them should be held accountable.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition airs Fridays on WE tv.