Watch Kate Spade Tour of ‘Artsy’ NYC Apartment

A video from 2016 of Kate Spade has resurfaced, showing a tour of the fashion mogul’s New York City apartment.

Spade was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday morning of an apparent suicide. Presumable, the 2016 PEOPLE video offers a look at the same home, which Spade and her husband bought in 1999.

The video consists mainly of a look at the art around Spade’s home. The walls are covered in sketches and paintings, including at least one by Spade’s daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

The tour begins in a spacious entry hall, which Spade says is “one of the reasons I bought the apartment, because I loved the fact that you had some breathing space when you walked in the room.”

The foyer has simplistic pieces that all share a sensibility and aesthetic. The 55-year-old said that it matches with her style as a designer as well.

Spade also prides herself on really “living in” the living room, rather than just leaving it immaculate all the time. The space has more art spread around, but it also has more personal and practical items as well. She directs the camera crew to a table covered in framed family photos.

“My favorite picture?” she says. “A picture of Andy skateboarding when he was younger. It turns out that, yes, he was cool.”

Spade also has a massive collection of ashtrays and cigarette boxes, which she says she simply likes because they’re pretty. The coffee table is completely covered in stacks of books, which she also attributes to her husband.

“Honestly, there isn’t a book on that table that Andy hasn’t read,” she says. “He is obsessed with books.”

“I don’t know, I just love this room,” she goes on. “It doesn’t feel like this uptight, stuffy living room that so many people never use. We really live in here.”

Spade was found inside her Upper East Side home on Tuesday morning. Her husband, Andy Spade, has confirmed that she struggled quietly with depression and anxiety for many years, though she never spoke publicly about the afflictions. His statement on Wednesday also verified that the couple was living in separate apartments at the time of her passing.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” he wrote. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).