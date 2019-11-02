Watch Jason Momoa Let a Bear Eat a Cookie From His Mouth in Terrifying New Video

Aquaman star Jason Momoa had a very busy week, beginning with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend and ending with the release of his new Apple+ TV series, See. In between, he had to dress up like Elvis Presley for Halloween and shock his fans with a video of a bear eating out of his mouth. The hilarious video made fans nervous, but Momoa appeared to enjoy having a wild animal so close to his face.

The video was filmed during production on See, as Momoa pointed out in his caption.

“The things we do for our ART. SEE. Is out. Please watch on Apple TV+. The bear needs to know your scent. So here’s my cookie kisses big guy. Love you tag. Aloha Baba Voss,” Momoa wrote in the caption.

Both Momoa and the bear seemed to enjoy the scene. The bear got his cookie and Momoa got a good chuckle out of it.

“Oh to be that bear,” one fan wrote.

“Holy cow,” one astonished fan added.

“Everyone is jealous of that bear,” another added.

“Some bears have all the luck,” another fan joked.

In See, Momoa stars as Baba Voss, opposite Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane and Alfre Woodard as Paris. The series is set in a distant future where all humans lost the sense of sight, forcing society to find a new way to thrive. Baba Voss’ wife welcomes twins, who can both miraculously see. When the queen learns of this, she wants to get those twins, while Baba Boss tries to keep his children safe.

“We trained in blindness navigation, to be able to have the language that people who are visually impaired have,” Woordard told RadioTimes about preparing for playing blind. “We did it for a month, all of us, everybody. And we had an advocate for the blind community on set, Joe Strechay. He was like a guru.”

“He was our blind consultant. And Apple really wanted that,” Momoa explained. “He was on set for everything, every time we walked on I would come off set and he would know if I did something wrong how I moved in the room.”

Momoa later called acting blind “a freeing process.”

“Not having to communicate with eye contact just because that’s what we do and it’s what we’ve been bred to do… and with the cameras right there we need to have this one on one, I don’t need to have this connection, I can feel and emote and I can hide things and the camera can see it, so I can be hiding an emotion and giving away something else because the other character can’t see it,” the actor told RadioTimes. “There’s all these beautiful things you can play with, because you can’t see.”

The series was written by Steven Knight (Locke, Serenity) and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay). It was one of four Apple+ original shows to launch on Friday, alongside For All Mankind, The Morning Show and Dickinson.

