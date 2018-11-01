Watch Heidi Klum Transform Into Fiona From Shrek for Halloween Costume 2018

Heidi Klum’s transformation into Fiona from Shrek on Halloween night wasn’t an easy process.

After more than a month of speculation, waiting, and teases, Heidi Klum debuted her 2018 Halloween costume at her 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo nightclub in New York City Halloween night, stepping out as Fiona with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz tagging along as Shrek.

Completely unrecognizable, the model and former America’s Got Talent host’s drastic transformation from a blonde bombshell to an ogre fit for the swamp was documented from the very beginning stages, with Klum sharing sneak peeks of the process on her Instagram account.

Keep scrolling to see the process to get Klum from Klum to Fiona.

The Prep

The beginnings of her costume this year started with a number of intricate prosthetics designed and meticulously worked on by Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the same design company working on her costume for 2018, which Klum initially teased all the way back in September.

The design company had to first work on a mold of Klum’s head before creating the prosthetics that transformed Klum’s picture-ready face into Fiona. The company also designed sets of teeth for both the model and Kaulitz. Keeping the costume perfect from head to toe, Prosthetic Renaissance Inc. also made prosthetics for their feet, making them the perfect ogre-size.

It’s Halloween!

Klum, clearly enthused about her favorite day of the year, got the day started early, taking to Instagram on the morning of Oct. 31 to announce that the process was about to begin.

“Here. We. Go!” she said in the video, which featured the use of a spooky filter to help her really get in the spirit.

Getting Ready

Klum’s costume took much more effort than just jumping into your typical store-bought ensemble. First, she had to strip herself into something unrecognizable.

Shared to her Instagram Story, Klum showed the very first steps of the process, which included getting her hair braided into tight braids before having it covered with a bald cap, all in preparation for the eventual wig she’d put on. She also had to get her face prepped for the prosthetics that would later be applied.

First Prosthetics

They then applied on Klum a chest piece, giving her Fiona’s curvy figure. Of course, the model also shared this part of the procedure on Instagram.

With the bust in place, the video shows makeup and prosthetics artist working to secure it along with the neck piece meant to blend each prosthetic together and give Klum Fiona’s exact skin texture.

The Face

The true transformation began when prosthetics were applied to Klum’s face, making her all but unrecognizable as the transformation into Fiona continued.

Those helping her shed her typical appearance in favor of the ogre’s persona delicately applied the face piece to Klum, which gave her much fuller cheeks, chin, and nose. Seemingly unable to recognize herself as she took the video, Klum couldn’t help but smile and laugh.

The Hair

Klum’s blonde locks just wouldn’t do for Fiona, and once all of her prosthetics were in place, she shared a video of a wig being secured on her head.

The first video shared in color, and the first to confirm what character she was dressing as on All Hallow’s Eve, two people could be seen securing the reddish-brown wig into place, giving Klum Fiona’s trademark lengthy braid.

The Makeup

The prosthetics, hair, and green skin were enough to solidify her Halloween identity as an ogre, but Klum had her team put the finishing touches on the costume by topping her look with a little makeup.

Donning shades of green, gold, purple, and blue on her eyelids, Klum also puckered her lips for a little lipstick, marking the final stage of the transformation process before she would make her big debut.



In the video, fans could also catch glimpses of her ogre ears and the crown sitting atop her head.

The Big Reveal

While Klum gave plenty of inside looks throughout the day, she refrained from giving a complete look of her ensemble until she stepped out at her annual Halloween party, marking the 19th time she’s held it.

With boyfriend Tom Kaulitz in tow as Shrek, the couple looked like they had stepped straight out of the movie, at one point even bringing out a baby carriage with three mini ogre stuffed animals inside.



“It’s special that I finally found my Shrek. I kind of always wanted to be Fiona, but I never had the Shrek to do it with,” Klum told Entertainment Tonight. “It is so sweet that he’s actually doing this. I’ve done this many times, doing prosthetics and all of this stuff, so for him to go through this is pretty phenomenal.”