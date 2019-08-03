Watch A$AP Rocky Return Home to the US in Fashionable Headscarf

Rapper A$AP Rocky arrived home in the U.S. on Saturday after about a month in jail overseas. The hip hop artists, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, returned to Los Angeles International Airport this weekend, where he was spotted laughing and cheerfully greeting friends.

Mayers was all smiles as he returned to the U.S. at last. The A$AP MOB Twitter account posted one photo of him practically dancing in his seat as he got into a car at the airport, high-fiving a friend in the back seat. In other photos published by The Daily Mail, He grinned, laughed and hugged his friends from the gate to the parking lot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“HOME,” the post read simply.

Mayers wore a simple black suit with a white shirt buttoned up to the throat, and no tie. In the airport, he wore a colorful head scarf tucked into his collar and sunglasses, presumably to obscure his identity.

A video from the scene showed Mayers taking his time speaking to people in the parking lot. A small feast of take-out foot was open on the trunk, and he talked to other men in suits as well as casually dressed friends. A few hugs were exchanged as the rapper looked around and smiled, happy to be home. Witness said he spent about 15 minutes inside of the airport and another 45 minutes in the parking lot before heading home.

Mayers marked his homecoming with an emphatic Instagram post as well. Here, too, he wore a head scarf, looking down as if in prayer or concentration. In the caption, he thanked his fans around the world for their support.

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS,” he wrote. “I CAN’T BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU.”

“THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE,” he went on. “I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT.”

Mayers was taken into custody on July 3 in connection with an alleged street brawl on June 30. He and two members of his entourage were accused of using “more violence than was needed” to break up a fight involving 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, the main plaintiff against him. Mayers, 30, has vowed not to return to Sweden. Two other rappers — Snoop Dogg and Quavo of Migos — have done the same, claiming they suffered racial discrimination in the country.

A verdict in the assault trial will be read on Aug. 14, but Mayers does not need to be present for it.