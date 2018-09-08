Warner Bros. Music Releases Statement on Mac Miller’s Death: ‘Hugely Gifted and Inspiring Artist’

Mac Miller’s label Warner Bros. Music released a statement on his tragic death Friday.

The music group released the statement via Twitter, a few hours after the musician was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home of an apparent drug overdose.

“All of us at Warner Bros. Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller‘s untimely passing. Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met,” the statement began.

“Mac’s death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” the statement ended with the signed Tom Corson, Co-Chairman and COO of Warner Bros. Records.

Miller released his fifth and final album, Swimming, on Aug. 3 and was preparing to go on tour, set to start Oct. 27, to support his latest project.

The rapper was also facing charges for driving under the influence from a May car accident. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was facing up to six months in jail if convicted.

Miller’s family also released a statement Friday evening, calling the performer a “bright light” in the world.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the statement to TMZ read. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

In the days leading up to his apparent overdose, he was writing on social media to fans about his anxieties, and about his excitement to hit the road.

“I just wanna go on tour,” the rapper tweeted just a day before his death. Later Thursday night, Miller touted the tour writing that the show would be “special every night.”

Rapper Post Malone was one of many celebrities and public figures to mourn the loss of Miller on social media Friday.

“God f—ing dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac,” Malone wrote on Twitter.