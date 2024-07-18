Walton Goggins Dishes on His 'Next Karate Kid' Audition

Walton Goggins has become a highly sought-after actor, appearing in acclaimed movies and TV shows like Sons of Anarchy and, most recently, Fallout. However, the beloved Hollywood star recently dished on his humble beginnings and opened up about the roller coaster audition he had for The Next Karate Kid.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the topic of Goggins' role in the 1994 fourth installment of the Karate Kid franchise came up, with the actor confirming that he "was never I was never approached about doing Cobra Kai, No."

Goggins then went in to share the story of his audition for the film, which he did when he was in his early 20s. "The story behind it very quickly, it was down to me and the guy who got the role, Michael Cavalierito, to play the bad guy and in that thing," he shared. "We did it four times [and] the last audition was in [producer] Jerry Weintraub's office with Chris Cain, the director."

Surprisingly, Goggins had noticed Hollywood legend Warren Beatty on the lot before his audition, "which was a big deal," he said. The actor went on to recall, "I went in first and I killed it and I was just looking at [Cavalierito] like 'You may as well go home.' Michael went in second and then I heard him screaming from inside the room, he got the job, right, I didn't get it."

As he began "walking off the the lot, "Goggins says he saw Beatty who, in turn, noticed "the devastation on my face." Offering some support, Giggins remembered Beatty saying to him, "It's okay kid... It's all right.'"

Goggins headed off to his day job after the audition, but the experience continued to echo in his head so much that he decided to make a big move by picking up the phone and asking the operator for the number to Warner Brothers. He eventually got to Weintraub's office and spoke with the Cain. "I said, 'Mr, Cain, listen I know you know, the best man got the job, I understand all of that. I just want to learn. I'm just here to learn. I really enjoyed my time with you. I just wanted to see, is there any way that I could audition for the bad guy's best friend?"

Cain, surprised at the call, stepped away briefly, and then Weintraub picked up the receiver. "Jerry got back on the phone two minutes later," Goggins said, recalling the producer saying, 'The job is yours. You start work on Monday.'"

"He gave me the job and I went to Boston for 3 months and with Hillary [Swank]," Goggins continued, referring to the star of The Next Karate Kid. He added, "She's an old friend and it was incredible." Goggins then concluded, "You know, whenever your heart's in the right place and you want to learn... there is no ego involved, man, just tell a story."