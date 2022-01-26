‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Felix’ Star Alicia Witt Breaks Her Silence 1 Month After Her Parents Were Found Dead

Alicia Witt is opening up following the deaths of her parents. One month after Robert Witt and Diane Witt were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts home, Witt, known for her roles on shows including The Walking Dead and Felix, opened up about her loss and how she is coping with her grief, sharing that it “still doesn’t feel real.”

Witt opened up about her parents’ sudden passing in an emotional social media post on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Sharing a gallery of images of herself with her parents, the actress detailed the tragic events that led to the discovery of her parents’ deceased bodies in late December. Witt recalled how she “got scared” after she didn’t “hear back” from her parents, and how she called to have them checked on. She said she was “waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved.” Witt shared that she knew “as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

The former Orange Is the New Black actress went on to share that she was “able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy,” something she said she was “deeply grateful” for. She also thanked those who have reached out to share memories of her parents, calling her parents “brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny – there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

Witt also addressed the circumstances surrounding her parents’ passing, acknowledging that “the circumstances around my parents’ sudden passing have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around.” Robert and Diane were found dead in their home just days before Christmas, with authorities stating that they found no signs of noxious gases and did not suspect apparent trauma. According to Witt, she hadn’t “been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade,” and her parents, who led private lives, “refused to allow workers into their house. I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. It was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them.”

Witt said her parents were “not penniless,” but were rather “fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls, and with that, they made choices – choices that I couldn’t talk them out of,” adding that she helped her mother and father “in all the ways they would let [her].” However, their home continued to deteriorate, and she “had no idea that their heat had gone out” this past winter. Witt said that she “will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. My heart is broken.” Witt concluded her post by writing, “our last words to each other were ‘I love you.’ That part was simple; never in doubt. They loved me so. I loved them so.”