'Wahlburgers' Star Henry 'Nacho' Laun's Cause of Death Revealed

Wahlburgers star Henry "Nacho" Laun died of an accidental overdose, according to a death certificate from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts obtained by TMZ. Released just weeks after Laun's passing at the age of 54, the document listed Laun's cause of death as "complications of acute cocaine intoxication." It also listed his manner of death as accidental and revealed that Laun was cremated on Saturday, June 19.

The release of Laun's death certificate comes a little less than a month after TMZ first reported the reality personality had been hospitalized and placed on life support after he suffered a health scare in May during a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod. Laun had been found unconscious in his car at a gas station. At the time, a friend told the outlet that Laun had been experiencing poor health in the days leading up to his hospitalization, though no further details were provided.

Although Laun's family and friends believed his condition was improving in the days leading up to his death, the reality personality, who was a staple on the A&E reality series, passed away on Tuesday, June 1 at 2:33 p.m. at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts. First reported by TMZ, Laun's attorney, James Neyman, later confirmed his passing to PEOPLE in a statement remembering him as "a character. He was a very interesting person. He came up in the streets of Boston.""

An original member of Mark Wahlburg's real-life entourage, Laun quickly became a fan-favorite on Wahlburgers. He made frequent appearances on the show. He even created the Nacho Burger Challenge at Wahlburger restaurants after he ate four burgers in nine minutes.

"He was kind of a natural on the show. He was a very likable character and wherever we went, he was constantly recognized... Wherever we went, maybe it's because we were in Boston, someone would say 'Hey are you Nacho? Is that Nacho?' He never experienced anything like it. It was almost like a phenomenon," Neyman said. "I used to joke to myself that [Laun] was just being himself as opposed to acting, but that was just my opinion."

Laun's passing came after his mother, Emilce Laun, passed away last April, with Neyman saying that "he took her passing hard as is understandable." His death also came just months after Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother, Alma Wahlberg, passed away at the age of 78.