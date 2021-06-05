Henry 'Nacho' Laun, 'Wahlburgers' Star, Dead at 54

✖

Wahlburgers favorite Henry "Nacho" Laun has died at the age of 54. According to TMZ, he was found dead on Tuesday in a Massachusetts hospital. Laun's passing comes over a week after it was reported that he was hospitalized and that he was in a coma.

On May 22, TMZ reported that Laun was found unconscious. At the time of the medical emergency, he was reportedly on a road trip from Boston to Cape Cod. While he stopped at a gas station along the way, he reportedly fell unconscious. An individual at the gas station noticed this and called 911. Laun was then transported to the hospital and was said to be in a coma. While no information has been released about the medical condition that ultimately led to Laun's death, it was reportedly said to be series when it was first reported.

Shortly before his passing, Laun was reportedly showing signs of recovery. However, his condition took a dire turn, and a friend said that Laun was experiencing poor health in the days leading up to his medical emergency. However, they did not share what Laun was possibly struggling with or any potential cause of death. The Wahlburgers star is reportedly estranged from his family, so TMZ was not able to get in contact with them when it was originally reported that he was hospitalized. They did reach out to Laun's attorney, James Neyman, who declined to comment. His attorney and friends are reportedly planning to launch a GoFundMe campaign in order to cover the costs of Laun's funeral.

Laun was known for his appearances on Wahlburgers and engaging in various eating challenges over the years. Additionally, he was one of the original members of Mark Wahlberg's entourage.

"He was kind of a natural on the show," Laun's lawyer James Neyman told PEOPLE. "He was a very likable character and wherever we went, he was constantly recognized. ... Wherever we went, maybe it's because we were in Boston, someone would say 'Hey are you Nacho? Is that Nacho?' He never experienced anything like it. It was almost like a phenomenon. I used to joke to myself that [Laun] was just being himself as opposed to acting, but that was just my opinion."

His passing comes amid a difficult year for the Wahlburgers family, as Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother, Alma Wahlberg, also passed away earlier this year. In April, Alma passed away at the age of 78. Mark, Donnie, and numerous others took to social media to issue tribute to the late matriarch.

On Instagram, the Blue Bloods star posted a video tribute to his mother in which he chronicled some of the special moments that they shared over the years. He captioned the video with, in part, "I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."