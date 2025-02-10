‘Virgin River’ Actor Callum Kerr and Siblings Issue Statement After Horrific Family Tragedy

Virgin River star Callum Kerr has released a statement on the tragic, shocking death of his mother and stepfather in an apparent murder in France. According to Deadline, Kerr and his family are still reeling and coming to terms with the loss after the news broke earlier in the week.

“At this time, Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle & Ella Searle are grieving the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments,” Kerr’s social media account read. “We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period. We will provide updates as appropriate.”

Initial reports indicated the deaths of Dawn and Andrew Seale were the result of a burglary gone wrong. BBC News confirmed with the public prosecutor, who noted that the autopsies for both victims will begin on Monday.

“Both died violent deaths, but I cannot establish that either was a homicide. All hypotheses remain open,” they added. No criminal case has been opened according to recent reports, but the description of the scene by the French police raises questions.

“The wife’s body was first discovered, completely naked, in front of the door of the house. Around the unfortunate woman, [jewelry] was found scattered, testifying to a great disorder. In the house, the husband’s body was discovered hanging with a gag stuck in his mouth,” a police source told the Mirror.

Another source noted that the local theory is that the couple were “pursued by criminals” and that Mr. Searle was once involved in the fight “against organised crime and terrorism.” There is no confirmation that this played a role, but the alleged crime is still enough to raise some alarms.