Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor DUI

Vince Vaughn pleaded not guilt to a misdemeanor DUI charge after his June arrest.

The True Detective star was arrested the morning of June 10 after entering a DUI checkpoint in Manhattan Beach, California. He was released on $5,000 bail.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Vaughn was charged with one count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08 blood alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a police officer or submit to an inspection.

If convicted as charged, the actor could face up to 360 days in county jail.

After his arrest, his wife Kyla Weber was spotted using the back entrance of the Manhattan Beach police station when he picked him up.

At the time of his arrest, police said that as soon as they asked Vaughn and his passenger to step out of the car, they became uncooperative, and they were both charged with obstructing a police officer. The unnamed passenger was also charged with public intoxication.

The incident is not Vaughn’s first criminal offense. Back in 2001, he was involved in a bar fight in Wilmington, North Carolina, while the actor was filming Domestic Disturbance with Steve Buscemi.

Buscemi was stabbed during the incident, and Vaughn was arrested for alleged assault, though the charges were dropped. The attackers reportedly stabbed Buscemi in the head, neck and arm in the course of the fight.

Buscemi was rushed to the nearby New Hanover Regional Hospital in critical condition. He was discharged a day later, but flew home to New York for several days to recover. The young man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Vaughn and realtor Weber started dating after Vaughn broke up with Jennifer Aniston. The pair have been married since 2010 and share two children.

In 2011, Vaughn opened up his relationship with Weber in an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I met the best girl in the world. It gives you such a great purpose in your life,” he said at the time. “If I would’ve met her, I would’ve done it a long time ago so I’m very, very happy.”

“Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself, maybe that’s an excuse, but you don’t mature always at the same time,” he went on. “So if I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life. You have to be ready to receive that. No question.”