Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo of Paul Walker

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of his late Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker.

Diesel posted the below image of Walker and another co-star, Tyrese Gibson, alongside himself at a red carpet event. It was presumably taken in promotion of either Fast Five or Fast & Furious 6.

The trio is shown is cheesing it up together, with Walker, who died in a 2013 car accident, putting his hand on Diesel’s shoulder.

Diesel simply captioned the photo, “Brotherhood.”

Brotherhood… A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

While Diesel has paid tribute to his late friend numerous times over the years, it could also serve another purpose.

Gibson has also been stirring up some drama for his family and for his Fast co-stars.

The actor’s ex-wife has accused him of abusing his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Gibson has denied all the allegations and is seeking full custody of Shayla.

Gibson has also been in the headlines for his recent feud with Fast co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson is developing a spin-off film for the franchise, which has led to delays in the core series’ ninth film.

The photo by Diesel could also signify that he’s standing by Gibson despite his tumultuous week.