Victoria Beckham Opens up About Her Real Feelings on Being ‘Left out’ of Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Victoria Beckahm may not be hopping onto the iconic double-decker tour bus for a Spice Girls reunion tour, but she will always be Posh Spice.

In an interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, Beckham opened up about her decision not to join her bandmates – Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), and Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) – on their upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

“I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out,” she said. “Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl.”

Regardless of how bittersweet the moment is, Beckham said that she “definitely” will not make a cameo appearance, even as a hologram, on stage, as what she does now “is my passion and a full-time job.”

The ’90s British pop group had announced in November following months of speculation that they were returning to spice up lives with a reunion tour, which will kickoff in May. At the time that the tour was announced, Beckham had also released a statement informing fans that she would be unable to return to the stage due to work and her family commitments.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” she wrote. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

The Spice Girls Reunion Tour will kick off on May 24 at Dublin’s Croke Park and conclude on June 15 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The 13-date tour also includes stops at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Manchester’s Ethiad Stadium, Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield, and Bristol’s Ahston Gate, among others.

Although no exact figures have been released, it is believed that the tour will see the reuniting band members raking in nearly $550,000 per show.

All five members of the pop girl group last reunited for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony. A reunion tour was first teased several years later in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of their first hit, “Wannabe.”