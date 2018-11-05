Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence as Spice Girls Tour Without Her Is Announced

The Spice Girls announced on Monday that they will be going on a reunion tour sans original member Victoria Beckham, and Beckham has now used social media to offer her former bandmates a message of support in the wake of the news.

The designer used Instagram to share a photo of Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Halliwell posing together in a promo image for their tour, using her caption to reminisce on her time in the group and wish the other women well as they prepare to hit the road.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” Beckham wrote, referencing the group’s reunion during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” she continued. “I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time! X vb #spicegirls #friendshipneverends.”

Since the Spice Girls dissolved in 1998, Beckham has become a hugely successful fashion designer, launching her namesake clothing line in 2008. She married soccer star David Beckham in 1999 and the couple shares four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

The Spice Girls confirmed on Monday that they will be reuniting for a tour without Beckham, with the group set to play six stadium dates in the U.K. in June 2019 with support from opening act Jess Glynne.

Back in February, Beckham sparked rumors of a reunion when she used Instagram to share a photo of all five Spice Girls together.

“Love my girls!!!” she wrote. “So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower.”

After the photo set the Internet ablaze with reunion talk, the group issued a statement released by Beckham’s publicist, Jo Milloy.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Luca Teuchmann