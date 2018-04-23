Verne Troyer Reportedly Suicidal With Three Times Legal Limit of Alcohol

Verne Troyer was allegedly suicidal and had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was hospitalized before his death.

The Austin Powers actor, who died on Saturday, reportedly called 911 and told the dispatcher he was suicidal and was intoxicated over the legal limit, according to TMZ. He allegedly repeatedly these comments to someone at the hospital, as well.

Sources told the outlet that Troyer became unconscious at the hospital and never recovered from his injuries.

The actor, who also appeared on The Surreal Life, was transferred from the original hospital to a different one “better suited to care for him.” There, his organs started to fail and he was put on life support. His health continued to decline, and he was taken off life support on Saturday.

Troyer’s official cause of death has not been released.

One of Troyer’s representatives alluded to the star receiving treatment in early April. At that time, reports had surfaced of the the star being placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold and being tested for alcohol poisoning.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world.”

Troyer’s death was first announced on Saturday via an Instagram post from his family.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the statement read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

The family also alluded to unspecified mental health issues in the statement.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” they wrote. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.”

They continued, “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”