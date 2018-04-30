Verne Troyer Death Certificate Reveals Family Plans for His Remains

Almost 10 days after his death, Verne Troyer‘s death certificate reveals that his family has plans for his remains. The certificate obtained by TMZ shows the 49-year-old actor was cremated and that his remains will be sent to his home state of Michigan for interment.

His official cause of death is listed as “deferred” pending further investigation; final results of a toxicology report will be released in 4-6 weeks.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office considers his death a “possible suicide” after finding a “very high” amount of alcohol in his system.

“He was admitted with a very high level of alcohol in his system,” coroner spokesperson Ed Winter told PEOPLE last week.

“His case is deferred at this time pending additional tests,” Winter said.

As previously reported, the late actor was rushed to the hospital in early April after police responded to a potentially suicidal call. He was put on life support after his blood alcohol content was reportedly recorded at triple the .08 limit. He died on Saturday, April 28.

The Austin Powers actor’s family released a statement on his Instagram page announcing his passing.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” the post read. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Troyer had been in and out of rehab battling alcoholism during his acting career. He was rushed to the hospital in April 2017 after drinking too much on his way to rehab.

“Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles,” the post read. “Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

TMZ reported that Troyer called 911 and told the dispatcher he was both suicidal and intoxicated by three times over the legal limit. The Blast reports he repeatedly told nurses and doctors that “he wanted to die.”

In the days since his death, numerous Hollywood actors and famous athletes have reached out to give their condolences. One of the most heartbreaking statements came from actor Mike Myers, who worked alongside Troyer in his most well-known role in the Austin Powers franchise.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”