Vera Wang Poses in Sports Bra and Leggings in 'Pride Workout' Ahead of Her 71st Birthday

Vera Wang is 71 and looking fabulous! The iconic fashion designer, who celebrated her birthday Saturday, showed off her youthful physique and style Friday while celebrating LGBT Pride Month. Posing in teal Balenciaga leggings and a strappy black Adidas sports bra, Wang rocked her signature sunnies while showing off a rainbow manicure in photos she shared to Instagram.

"PRIDE Workout," she captioned the snap. Wang's followers couldn't have loved the photos more. "I've come to realise that Vera Wang is quite probably the most stylish & coolest person ever," one person wrote. Another commented, "I sooo admire you, Vera. You inspire me to look better and be more confident of myself as I age."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:21am PDT

The look was so iconic that Wang soon had people duplicating it for their own photos, including a little girl who captured the designer's heart. Posting the miniature recreation on her own Instagram as a side-by-side with the original photo, the birthday girl wrote, "Just had to post this cutie...... an early bday present!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on Jun 26, 2020 at 9:24pm PDT

On the designer's big day, Wang celebrated with a cake consisting of photos of her, sharing a photo of her birthday dinner, which she celebrated with three giant red teddy bears. "Huggy Bear ..." she captioned photos from the evening, during which she sported red fitted athletic pants, spiked heel booties and a tan raincoat. "When it rains on your birthday, a raincoat comes in handy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on Jun 28, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Wang's youthful appearance has captured the attention of fans and followers over the last few months, with the designer responding to a curious commenter questioning her flat stomach secrets in May that she relies on "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun." She told another person asking about what she has been drinking to maintain her appearance that Diet Coke is her "fave."

In 2016, Wang told Harper's Bazaar that she lifts weights every day to maintain her health. "Not much — two pounds and three pounds," she said at the time. "It takes me a total of like five minutes." She added that while she tries to eat clean most of the time, she is a "chip freak." Wang explained, "We have candy pantry, a cereal pantry, and a pantry for what I call ‘orange food.' Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, all kinds of chips.”