Vera Wang: 7 Ageless Shots of the 70-Year-Old Fashion Icon

Vera Wang turned the internet upside down earlier this month when fans were struck by the 70-year-old designer's stunningly youthful looks and figure. The fashion icon, who celebrates her 71st birthday next month, has been sharing age-defying photos from her home on Instagram, leaving her followers asking where she had found "the fountain of youth."

Wang replied to a curious commenter questioning her flat stomach secrets that she relies on "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun," and told another person asking about what she has been drinking to maintain her appearance that Diet Coke is her "fave."

Wang told Harper's Bazaar in 2016 that she lifts weights every day to maintain her health. "Not much — two pounds and three pounds," she said at the time. "It takes me a total of like five minutes." The designer also noted that despite eating a clean diet, she is a "chip freak." Wang admitted, "We have candy pantry, a cereal pantry, and a pantry for what I call ‘orange food.' Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, all kinds of chips.” Keep scrolling to see some of the most flawless photos Wang has taken during quarantine that have us absolutely in awe.