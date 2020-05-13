Vera Wang: 7 Ageless Shots of the 70-Year-Old Fashion Icon
Vera Wang turned the internet upside down earlier this month when fans were struck by the 70-year-old designer's stunningly youthful looks and figure. The fashion icon, who celebrates her 71st birthday next month, has been sharing age-defying photos from her home on Instagram, leaving her followers asking where she had found "the fountain of youth."
Wang replied to a curious commenter questioning her flat stomach secrets that she relies on "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun," and told another person asking about what she has been drinking to maintain her appearance that Diet Coke is her "fave."
Wang told Harper's Bazaar in 2016 that she lifts weights every day to maintain her health. "Not much — two pounds and three pounds," she said at the time. "It takes me a total of like five minutes." The designer also noted that despite eating a clean diet, she is a "chip freak." Wang admitted, "We have candy pantry, a cereal pantry, and a pantry for what I call ‘orange food.' Cheetos, Pepperidge Farm Goldfish, all kinds of chips.” Keep scrolling to see some of the most flawless photos Wang has taken during quarantine that have us absolutely in awe.
Pre-Sunset
Wang's stunningly youthful appearance first went viral in May when she shared a photo shoot from her home in which she sports a trendy orange sports bra, white shorts and stylish sunnies. Captioning this photo simply, "Pre-sunset," the designer's post was inundated by comments: "You're perfect! I want to look like that when I'm your age!!!" one person wrote.
‘Met’ing in Miami
Just days later, Wang showed off what would have been her gown to the 2020 Met Gala from her backyard, captioning the snap, "4 th of May 2020..... ‘Met’ing in Miami." Rocking an orange ruffled gown that had been unbuttoned in the front to showcase black silky shorts, Wang paired the fashion-forward look with spike heel booties and an orange matching face mask as a nod to the pandemic.
Dressed to ‘tred’
Wang proved she looks flawless in athleisure on May 5, when she posed at home in Adidas sweats paired unexpectedly with a bold bangle and Chanel necklace. "Stayin in. Stayin safe. Dressed to ‘tred’ !... but not fully embracing the concept," she said of her sporty look.
PJs and Pumps
Mixing the fabulous and casual in a way only the iconic designer could, Wang paired an airy pajama top with chic loafer-inspired pumps and a jeweled headband as she lounged on her back stairs. "PJ’s, Pumps and a bit of bling.....pre-mealtime." she captioned the post. "Shoe fetish continues in quarantine ....."
Sampling My Sample
On May 7, Wang shared a glimpse of how she would rock her White by Vera Wang line at David's Bridal, posing in a white, one-shouldered gown she paired with patent black booties, low pigtails and a slouchy hat. "Sampling my sample....." she wrote, tagging the brand. One commenter noted that the designer was doing double duty, writing, "You are the model of the brand!"
Eternal Teenager
Wang's followers thought she looked like an "eternal teenager" in this May 1 photo shoot, in which the designer looked decades younger than her 70 years in a snakeskin-print neon puffer jacket and black pumps on her back deck. "Cocktail hour..... puffer on the patio," she captioned the photo.
Life must go on...
Wang herself admitted her look in this April 19 photo was "Woodstock meets Disco meets Coachella meets..." when followers admired her jewel-fringed denim skirt and vintage Yves Saint Laurent booties. Captioning the photo in part, "Life must go on......," the designer admitted of her life in quarantine, "Trying to keep a creative life going at home.... WFH. One way or another." May the icon keep us inspired creatively with her fashion creations for years to come!