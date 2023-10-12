Rockstar Couple 'Quietly Ended Their Marriage' of 13 Years

Singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte and her rockstar husband Cameron McGlinchey have split. According to friends close to the former couple, who married in 2011, the two former Rogue Traders bandmates "quietly ended their marriage" of 13 years late last year and are now "working amicably to co-parent their two children," daughter, Harper, 13, and son Hendrix, 10. While neither Bassingthwaighte nor McGlinchey have commented on their split, news of their separation first broke in August via a report from The Sun Herald.

Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey first met through their work as musicians, sparking romance after joining the Australian electronic rock band Rogue Traders in 2004. Bassingthwaighte served as the group's lead singer, with McGlinchey on the drums. The band's hits include "Voodoo Child" and "One of My Kind." Both Bassingthwaighte and McClinchey left the group in 2008 when Bassingthwaighte left the band to pursue a solo career.

The former couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Melbourne in 2011. For the big day, the singer wore a white gown with a lace headpiece designed by J'Aton. She arrived at St Kilda's Stokehouse restaurant in a white vintage Rolls Royce with their daughter, whom they welcomed just a month after becoming engaged in 2010, in her arms.

Their reported split comes three years after Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey relocated from Melbourne to Byron Bay in 2020. Bassingthwaighte at the time said she needed to embrace a more laid-back lifestyle, with The Daily Telegraph reporting, per the Daily Mail, that the singer chose to rent in the coastal town with the hopes of eventually purchasing a permanent home. The former couple's current living situations are unclear.

Although neither Bassingthwaighte nor McGlinchey has responded to the reports of their breakup, it is clear that the pair still have a friendly relationship. On Australia's Father's Day on Sept. 3, Bassingthwaighte took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to McGlinchey. Alongside a photo of the rocker with their two children, she wrote, "Cam, You r the most incredible dad to our children. You show them strength, courage, resilience and oh so much love. It is so beautiful to watch. They r so lucky to have you as their dad. Happy Fathers Day."

Bassingthwaighte has not posted any further posts regarding McGlinchey, who also hasn't posted of the singer. Prior to the Sept. 3 post, Bassingthwaighte – first broke into the world of entertainment via the small screen, starring as Izzy Hoylan on Neighbours from 2003 until 2007 – had last posted of her husband on Dec. 14, when she shared a photo of herself and McGlinchey with their daughter for her birthday.