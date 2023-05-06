Katy Perry Can't Find Her Seat in Awkward Coronation Moment

Singer Katy Perry looked a little out of her element at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on Saturday morning. The American Idol judge attended the big ceremony before performing at a celebratory event afterward, but the she went viral long before taking the stage. A viral clip shows Perry wandering Westminster Abbey, apparently looking for the appropriate seat.

This is the U.K.'s first coronation in seven decades and every moment of it was planned meticulously – including the seating chart. Perry risked offending international dignitaries if she found herself in the wrong seat, so it's no surprise that she looked around in hesitation. The singer wore an ornate pink outfit with a matching lace hat tilted at a jaunty angle. This made her stand out as she turned around several times in the church, apparently asking for a little direction as she sought the right seat.

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Commenters had a field day cracking jokes about Perry's confusion – some at her expense. The singer herself addressed the awkward moment in a tweet shortly after the ceremony, writing: "Don't worry guys I found my seat. Fans applauded her for rolling with the punches.

Perry attended the coronation with her fellow host Lionel Richie and a handful of other American celebrities. All had parts to play in a coronation afterparty at Windsor Castle, which will take place on Sunday, May 7 and will be broadcast by the BBC. It's not clear how exactly international fans will be able to watch the concert yet.

Royal finds on Amazon for the coronation:

Not only are there T-shirts, pillows, broaches, bags, candles and cups decorated with the new British king's face, but former Apple designer Jony Ive also created a custom coronation emblem for the historic event. It's printed on many coronation souvenirs and gifts. Buckingham Palace also released a brand-new royal crown emoji and hashtags for use all over social media to commemorate the day.

Ohhh So British coronation coloring book



(Photo: Amazon)

Get the kids in on the fun with a coronation-themed coloring book -- ahem, colouring book -- and they can enjoy 40 pages of crowns, jewels, tea cups, cakes, flags and more. It's designed by an actual British author named Sam Smith.

For whatever reason, Oxford Press is also releasing a coronation edition of the Bible. It's the King James Version, and in addition to the scripture inside, the Bible also features the King's royal cypher on the cover, a special gifting bookplate and four color images of Westminster Abbey, the coronation chair, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Holy Bible 2023 coronation edition from Oxford, $25

King Charles III commemorative mug

(Photo: Amazon)

This is the coronation emblem created by former Apple designer Jony Ive, and I actually, genuinely love it. It's minimalist, clean and understated without being simplistic. The mug is made of strong ceramic, making it shatter-resistant, stain-resistant and heat-resistant. Patriotic Brits or British-loving Americans would love having this coffee cup in their collection.

Uwariloy King Charles III commemorative mug, $15 after coupon

You can also get a tasteful lawn flag with the same emblem against the Union Jack if you're interested in showing off your British pride to all your friends and neighbors.

Jobbe King Charles coronation Union Jack 12.5" x 18' garden flag, $8 after coupon (down from $9)

Charles coronation party king T-shirt

(Photo: Amazon)

This funny printed T-shirt has a touch of irreverence, but not too much. It's just the thing to wear while you're throwing back a couple of brews at the pub and watching a football game (think Ted Lasso, not NFL) with some buds on coronation day. It's available in 10 color options in men's, women's and youth sizes from XS to 3XL.

Team King Charles coronation party king t-shirt, $20

If you're looking for other coronation T-shirt options, you can get a similar funny T-shirt featuring a corgi (the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite) or a T-shirt with the official coronation logo, too.