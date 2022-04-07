Vanessa Hudgens Says She Speaks to Spirits: 'Something That I Have the Ability to Do'

✖

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about her "gift" of speaking to spirits. The actress revealed Tuesday during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she's had "a lot" of encounters with entities beyond our world over the years and said she's "accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things." This ability extends back to the High School Musical star's early years, she says.

"I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was ... You know those ducks [toys] that you pull [the string]? There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me," Hudgens recalled, noting that she "kind of shut it down for a while" because she was scared.

"The unknown is scary," she continued. "But recently I was like, 'No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it.'" Hudgens revealed that she uses a "spirit box" which she said helped her read "radio frequencies really quickly," and "something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it."

Hudgens isn't the only former Disney star embracing their paranormal side lately. In December, Demi Lovato made headlines for their Peacock series Unidentified with Demi Lovato, which featured the musician getting a "standing ovation" from a ghost they encountered in an abandoned Arizona town's former brothel. Using an EMF detector to communicate with the spirit, named Carmen, Lovato first questioned if the former brothel employee had ever seen any extraterrestrials, but realized the men present in the room could be influencing the lack of response.

"Did you not want to say anything else because the boys were in here?" they asked the ghost, getting a beep in response which presumably meant "yes." Lovato responded, "I think – Oh, I get that a lot. She has trauma. That's why she doesn't like men. I have trauma, too, so I feel you and I get it." After Lovato performed an acapella rendition of "Skyscraper" to make the ghost feel more comfortable, Carmen then let out three beeps from the EMF detector. "That's the coolest standing ovation I've ever had," Lovato said.