See Vanessa Hudgens’ Stunning First Public Appearance Since Austin Butler Split

It was reported on Tuesday that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had split after almost nine years together, and Hudgens was seen in public for the first time since the reports that night, when she attended the Bad Boys for Life premiere in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old walked the red carpet wearing a white one-shoulder gown with a feathered sleeve, embellished bodice, flowing train and a high leg slit. She paired the dress with black satin Mary Jane heels and wore her hair in loose curls, a beaming smile on her face as she posed for photos, though she did not stop for interviews on the carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hudgens stars in the film alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and plays Kelley. Bad Boys for Life arrives in theaters on Friday, Jan. 17.

Us Weekly was the first to report the breakup news. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source said. Neither Hudgens nor Butler has commented on the news, though Hudgens was active on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing several Stories as well as a selfie on her feed.

View this post on Instagram 🧚🏼‍♀️ A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 14, 2020 at 12:48pm PST

Hudgens and Butler originally met on the set of High School Musical while Hudgens was dating Zac Efron, whom she split from in 2010 before she and Butler began dating in 2011.

The couple’s last Instagram photo together came in October, when Hudgens shared a snap of the pair celebrating Halloween. The two actors recently spent time apart while shooting movies in separate countries — Hudgens was filming the sequel to Netflix’s The Princess Switch in the U.K. and Butler is believed to have started work on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which is reported to be shooting in early 2020 in Australia.

Hudgens most recently spoke about Butler in an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. for its February 2020 cover during which she admitted that long-distance relationships are tough.

“It’s eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going].” she said. “The longest we’ve been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you make it work.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin