Vanessa Hudgens Addresses Engagement Rumors After Wearing Ring on ‘That’ Finger

Vanessa Hudgens’ ring doesn’t mean a thing, apparently.

The High School Musical star posted a photo of her short new hairdo on Instagram Saturday, but fans were hyper focused on the sizable jewerly around her left ring finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And then this happened,” the actress wrote in the caption — referring to her hair — but it left fans wondering if she privately became engaged to longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their keen eye for spotting the massive ring.

“Is that an engagement ring!?!???” one follower asked. Another wondered, “Has no one noticed the ring on her finger?!”

With rumors buzzing, Hudgens clarified her relationship status and ring choice on Twitter Tuesday.

“Guyssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol,” she wrote alongside the photo in question.

Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I️ posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I️ happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻‍♀️💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/xfgqcFddHt — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) December 19, 2017

Hudgens has been dating Butler, a fellow actor, since 2011.

Earlier this year, Hudgens shared how the couple were making a long-distance relationship work while Butler was busy filming season two of MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles in New Zealand.

“Just communication, communication is key,” she told PEOPLE in March.

“I think that if something’s bothering you, don’t hold it in,” she offered as advice to others. “Always bring it up and just talk about it. Uncensored yourself and just be open.”