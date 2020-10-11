Vanessa Hudgens Continues Celebrating Her Early Halloween With Sultry Black Widow Costume

✖

Halloween will look a little differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing will be the same. Celebrities are still going to dress in intricate costumes, especially if Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram page is any indication. The former High School Musical star shared pictures of a new black widow costume she wore. It was not inspired by the Marvel Comics character though and instead made Hudgens look like a spider.

Hudgens, 31, shared a photo of the black costume, which includes a floor-length dress and a spider web, on Instagram Friday. The singer thanked the people behind the costume and photos, photographer Franz Szony, costume designer Michelle Hebert, makeup artist Ivan Nunez, and hairstylist Tony Medina. "What. A. Damn. Vibe. Also, have something fun coming for y’all," Hudgens wrote in the caption. She also shared a behind the scenes video and a close-up portrait from the photo session on Saturday.

Hudgens has been in a Halloween mood since the calendar turned from September to October. In fact, on Oct. 1, she shared photos of herself with singer GG Magree, dressed as Catwoman from Batman Returns. On Thursday, she shared a photo of herself wearing elf ears. "Never knew elf ears were such a must-have. Lol," Hudgens wrote.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Hudgens found at the center of controversy because she downplayed the severity of the virus. "Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in an Instagram Live video in March. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

The following day, Hudgens said her original comments were taken out of context and she was taking the virus seriously. She urged her fans to stay inside. "It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane," Hudgens said. "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am at home. So stay inside y'all."

Months later though, Hudgens remains a controversial figure. On Saturday, she shared new Halloween photos from a cemetery, which shocked many of her followers. "Searching for that headless horseman," she wrote in one caption, including a winking emoji and a heart. Some found the photos in poor taste and disrespectful.