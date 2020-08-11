Vanessa Hudgens Snaps 'Paradise' Bikini Photo While Vacationing in Turks & Caicos Islands

Vanessa Hudgens shared is enjoying a vacation on Amanyara, a resort in the Turks & Caicos Islands. One of her latest photos from the trip left her fans speechless. She followed the stunning bikini photo with a clip of herself dancing to TLC's "Waterfalls" while it rained on the island resort. Hudgens' escape from life in the U.S. comes after her controversial comments on the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Hudgens has been in Turks & Caicos since at least Aug. 3, when she first shared a photo from the jaw-dropping beaches the Caribbean nation has to offer. The bikini photo from Friday also showed off Hudgens' view of "paradise." She wore a light-blue string bikini, a zebra-print hat and sunglasses. The "Waterfalls" clip showed off a skimpy leopard-print one-piece swimsuit. "A rainy day on vaca," she wrote in the caption. The blue bikini photo quickly went viral, racking up over 2 million likes. The comments section is filled with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 7, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT

On Monday, Hudges showed off her dance skills with friends Bobby Newberry and GG Margee. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my only friend that teaches me tik tok choreo," she wrote to Newberry. "I love you [Newberry] and wish u nothing but the best in the year to come." She also shared a selfie in her Instagram Story with the caption, "daydreaming bout life post-COVID."

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Hudgens found herself in the middle of a firestorm when she shared a video in which she did not take the pandemic seriously. "Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in an Instagram Live video. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Aug 10, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

Hudgens later apologized, saying the video was taken out of context. "It's a crazy time," she said. "It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane... I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all."

Hudgens is best known for starring in Disney's High School Musical movies as Gabriella Montez. She also starred in Spring Breakers, NBC's short-lived DC Comics series Powerless and Netflix's hit movie The Princess Switch. She is reprising her role as Stacy De Novo/Lady Margaret in the sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, which is expected to be released later this year.