Ashley Tisdale Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter Jupiter's Face

Ashley Tisdale is celebrating her first Mother's Day by sharing the first look at her daughter's face. Six weeks after welcoming her baby girl, Jupiter Iris, with husband Christopher French, the new mom took to Instagram to gush over her little one and pay tribute to all the moms out there. "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be," Tisdale wrote alongside a gallery of photos of her little girl, posing in her adorable newborn outfits and snoozing with dad.

"To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one," Tisdale added to the post, which also includes a video of Tisdale zooming in on her firstborn's face. "Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

The High School Musical actress has previously shown photos of her little one on social media, including an adorable shot of her dressed as the Easter bunny for the spring holiday, but Sunday was the first time the star revealed Jupiter's face to the public. Tisdale and French welcomed their firstborn into the family on March 23, sharing the news with a photo of her hand shared to social media. "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," Tisdale shared alongside the announcement, with French reposting on his own account.

The Carol's Second Act star and French announced in September that they were expecting their first baby, sharing in October that they were expecting a daughter. "I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," the pregnant star told PEOPLE at the time. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited."

When it came to being pregnant during quarantine, Tisdale said she hadn't "changed anything crazy" about her lifestyle and had been accepting "there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal." She added, "I let my body speak to what I need. I feel like if I'm craving something, there's a reason," and noted that being "in tune" with her body, she had been trying to keep up with her workouts "because that's so helpful" and trying to be "well-rounded."