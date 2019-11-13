‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Degrassi’ Star Nina Dobrev Assures Fans She’s OK Following Recent Hospitalization

Nina Dobrev underwent a recent overnight stay in the hospital, which fans found out about after Dobrev’s best friend, Julianne Hough, visited her and documented the trip on social media. After Hough’s posts, fans grew concerned, but Dobrev assured them on her own page that she was just fine.

“A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story. I’m okay,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “It’s pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies.”

“Depending on the severity I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result,” Dobrev wrote over more photos from her hospital stay. “But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars [Sinai] were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK. Appreciate your thought, I’m fine, and I’ll be fine! Xo.”

The actress concluded her update with a selfie taken in her own bed, writing, “See? Back at home. Swelling is basically gone. We’re all good over here. Love ya Jules. Thanks for being mom… again. Okeeee. Well, I’m going back to sleep.”

Hough first shared the news of Dobrev’s hospital stay on Sunday, posting a video to her Instagram Story and writing, ” Who would I be at the Emergency Room with on a Sunday night?! Thank god I went to visit this little sheesh!”

Her next post was a clip of her feet under a blanket, which she captioned, “At least they are good at sharing… My feet are freezing.”

She revealed that it was Dobrev in the hospital with a selfie of the pair in which Dobrev had an oxygen mask on and her face covered by a sunglasses emoji. There were also multiple crystals sitting on the sheet over her body.

“Haha most of you guessed immediately!” Hough captioned the snap. “Ohhhhhhh [Nina] Momma J’s got you..crystals and all [yellow heart emojis].”

In October, Dobrev appeared on the the Chicks in the Office podcast and opened up about her friendship with Hough and a recent instance in which her friend was there for her.

“I had like a major life thing happen recently that I’m not gonna talk about, so don’t even ask about it,” she said. “The girl was…her single just came out ‘Transform,’ she was having a launch party and this whole thing, she performed it for the first time. And I didn’t realize that that was that night and I was going through something and I texted her and she literally left her own launch party to come, like, be the shoulder for me to cry on at my house.”

Dobrev added, “That’s a best friend. That’s a true friend.”

