Actress Alice Evans faces homelessness as her ongoing divorce battle with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd takes another devastating turn. The 56-year-old Vampire Diaries performer revealed on social media that she and her two daughters are being evicted from their Los Angeles residence, with no viable housing alternatives in sight.

In a Feb. 16 Instagram post, Evans shared her predicament alongside a nostalgic family photo from 2016. “We’re going to be evicted, and we have no way of renting even the cheapest room anywhere in this city,” she wrote, explaining that she wasn’t seeking sympathy but rather hoping to help others in similar situations. “I will be live-posting what goes on in the court re: the eviction, and passing on tips for anybody else who finds themselves in this situation.”

The housing emergency comes amid a contentious legal battle with former Fantastic Four actor Gruffudd, whom Evans divorced in July 2023 after 14 years of marriage. Despite a current arrangement requiring Gruffudd to pay $3,000 monthly in temporary child support and $1,500 in spousal support until a February 13 hearing, Evans continues to face significant financial hardship.

Just months ago, Evans expressed growing concern about her family’s situation on social media, stating, via Daily Mail, “I have to be honest. I’m not sure I have this. I’ve been holding it together for four years now amidst the smears and the financial burden and the nastiness.” She added, “But now I’m scared. I don’t think I will be able to keep going once we are evicted. It feels like the last straw… I’m so sorry for oversharing.”

The actress, who met Gruffudd on the set of 102 Dalmatians before their 2007 marriage in Mexico, has been transparent about her financial struggles. Previous court documents revealed she had exhausted her savings on legal fees and struggled to provide for her daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11. The $100,000 she received from the sale of their marital home has reportedly been depleted, largely due to legal expenses.

The situation is further complicated by ongoing legal disputes, with Gruffudd planning to call his fiancée Bianca Wallace as a witness in the February hearing to testify that Evans “stalked, harassed and abused” her, allegedly violating a three-year domestic violence restraining order from August 2022, according to Daily Mail. Gruffudd claims Evans has “engaged in a pattern of damaging and defamatory conduct” aimed at “intimidating and harassing” him and Wallace while “alienating our two young children from me.”

The legal battle has been particularly contentious, with Gruffudd – whose latest movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die has grossed over $403 million worldwide – fighting Evans’ demands for increased support. He claims to have paid approximately $400,000 more in spousal support than required under their pre-marital agreement and has called her claims of poverty “exaggerated,” describing it as a “false narrative” that she and their children have been left destitute.

Despite these challenges, Evans maintains a forward-looking perspective in her Instagram post, hinting at positive developments in her professional life with a cryptic “On the work front…. Watch this space!” In the meantime, she hopes her transparency about her situation might help others facing similar housing insecurity, particularly “since the fires and then the start of the second Trump admin,” noting there will be “a lot of people like us, fighting for a place to simply rest their heads.”