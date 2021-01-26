Valerie Bertinelli Shares Text Message From Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen on His Birthday Last Year

✖

Valerie Bertinelli is paying tribute to her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, on what would have been his 66th birthday. On her Instagram Story, the actor posted a text message that she received from him on his birthday last year in order to honor the occasion. Van Halen died in October after a long battle with throat cancer.

As seen in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Bertinelli posted a text conversation that she had with her ex-husband one year prior on his birthday. Bertinelli sent her ex a text that contained a fun Happy Birthday gif along with the message, "Happy Birthday Ed! XOXO." In response, the musician wrote, "Thank you Val!! Love you! Too bad no football today!! Anyway, hope to see you again soon Love- Ed." He ended his message by including a string of red heart emojis. Not only did Bertinelli post the text that she received from Van Halen a year prior, but she also re-posted the message that her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, wrote in tribute to his late father.

On Instagram, Wolfgang posted two throwback videos from the year 1994. In both of the clips, Wolfgang can be seen having some fun with his father and, in the latter of the two videos that he posted, Van Halen can be heard saying lovingly, "It's Wolfie and Daddy." Wolfgang captioned the post by wishing his father a happy 66th birthday, noting that he wished that he could simply be with him on the special day.

"I wish I could give you the biggest hug and celebrate it with you. I love and miss you so much it hurts. I don’t even know how to put it into words," he wrote. "I’m doing my best to hold it together, but goddammit it’s really tough being here without you. Not a second has gone by where you haven’t been on my mind, and today will be no different. Love and miss you beyond words, Pop." Wolfgang's followers responded to the post with nothing but love and support. Many of those followers even wrote that they were thinking of him and his family during this particular day. One fan commented on the post with, "Thinking of you today wolfie and wishing your dad a happy heavenly birthday."