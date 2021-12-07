Valerie Bertinelli Makes Major Career Move Amid Separation From Husband

Valerie Bertinelli is making some major career moves. The actress and TV personality, who in November filed for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale, kicked off December by closing a new deal with Food Network to extend her relationship with the Discovery-owned network as well as the discovery+ streaming service.

Under the new deal, according to Deadline, which was first to report the news, Bertinelli will not only continue her current Food Network series Kids Baking Championship and Valerie’s Home Cooking, but will also add another credit to her resume. The actress is reportedly set to bring additional projects to the network, though details of those upcoming projects have not been released. In a statement, Bertinelli said that throughout her life, “food has always been a central part of some of my happiest memories and becoming a part of the Food Network family has continued to be a rewarding dream come true.” She added that she looks forward “to continuing to share my passion and joy with audiences with the programs they have come to love as well as in new and exciting ways.”

“Valerie Bertinelli has won Food Network audiences with her approachable warm personality and unique charisma. Her passion for food comes through in everything she does, from sharing her favorite recipes in the kitchen to mentoring the next generation of young bakers,” Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery, added. “I am so excited that Valerie will continue to charm audiences across all our platforms, and our team is looking forward to working with her to bring her new projects to life.”

The deal comes amid Bertinelli’s separation from her husband after 10 years of marriage. Court records obtained by PEOPLE showed that the 61-year-old Food Network star filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking legal separation on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Bertinelli cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, according to the documents, which also revealed that the former couple has a premarital agreement that they will adhere to. The actress, however, did not file for a dissolution of marriage. The Blast reported that once the former couple is declared legally separated, the finances of each party will be considered separate, as well. Bertinelli and Vitale were first introduced by Bertinelli’s brother, Patrick. They tied the knot on New Year’s Day in 2011.