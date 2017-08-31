Usher Reportedly Claims One of His STD Accusers Has No Proof He Infected Her, Wants Lawsuit Dropped

While still facing down a handful of lawsuits from people alleging that he knowingly infected them with herpes, Usher is reportedly claiming that one of them had no proof to support her accusations.

According to TMZ, Usher says a Georgia woman who filed a $20 million lawsuit against him can’t support her claims that she contracted an STD from him back in April of this year.

In newly revealed legal documents, Usher notes that the woman’s lawsuit doesn’t reflect that she had a herpes test before the time of alleged infection and so he says, “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.”

Additionally, Usher also claimed that she could just as easily have contracted the virus after their sexual encounter, and goes on to say that the woman assumed the risk of getting an STD by engaging in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

Furthermore, Usher’s lawyer says that the lawsuit should be tossed out since the woman is suing under a pseudonym but has no cause to file the lawsuit secretly.

The total number of people who have accused Usher of knowingly infecting them with herpes is up to five.

First, there was an unnamed woman, said to be a celebrity stylist, who he had a sexual relationship with several years ago.

The second accuser said that she and Usher had a sexual interaction this year. She performed oral sex on him and then they had protected sex.

Three more people came forward after that — two women and a man.