Update on Simon Cowell Reveals When He Will Return to TV

Following an accident at his home that sent him to the hospital, music mogul Simon Cowell will miss the first X Factor live show Saturday evening, but expected to return Sunday.

The Sun reports the 58-year-old’s absence means former boyband manager Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne’s categories on the reality TV competition will now air Saturday, despite originally being planned for Sunday.

There were rumors of drafting in a replacement for Cowell, but his and Nicole Scherzinger’s groups will now be the last to perform this weekend.

It was reported early Friday that Cowell rushed to the hospital after an accident at his London home. Cowell reportedly fainted and fell down the stairs after getting a hot cup of milk around 6:45 a.m., local time.

The America’s Got Talent and American Idol mogul was carried out of his home on a stretcher half an hour after the accident, and seen wearing a neck brace.

While he reportedly underwent tests at the hospital and was in stable condition, the Daily Mail reports his injuries are not “believed to be serious.”

