Update on ‘Price Is Right’ Host Bob Barker’s Condition Following Hospitalization

The Price Is Right host Bob Barker is awake and resting comfortably after being hospitalized Monday, reports Entertainment Tonight.

A representative for the 94-year-old confirmed to the outlet that he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to be evaluated for back pain on Monday.

“He’s awake and alert,” the representative said. “[He’s] resting comfortably.”

Barker was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon, less than two weeks after he was previously hospitalized. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived at his home in Hollywood Hills around 1 p.m. and transported him to the emergency room, TMZ reported. His manager told the outlet that Barker had a “major flare in back pain” when he woke up Monday morning, so his family called in professionals to transport him.

“It’s painful [and] difficult for him to get into a car,” a rep told ET. “The easier way — the more prudent way to transport him — was by ambulance.”

Barker was previously hospitalized on Oct. 9 for a “non-emergency back problem,” according to his manager. The next day, Barker was “fine and resting at home.”

“He was in the hospital for a day or two and [then came home],” his representative told ET, explaining that Monday’s trip to the hospital stemmed from the same issue.

Neighbors told Radar Online that they had not seen Barker outside his home in several months before his hospitalization earlier this month.

The representative said it will take “some time” for Barker to heal as he deals with the pain and difficulty of moving around.

Barker retired from The Price Is Right in 2006 after working in TV for more than 50 years. He has often been in headlines for health scares, like when he fell in his bathroom in June 2017 and hit his head. His housekeeper drove him to the hospital in that incident.

In a similar accident in October 2015, his head was reportedly split open after a fall. He was cleared to leave the hospital after spending several hours in the emergency room.

But the 88-year-old makes headlines for more than that; in May, he donated $1 million to Drury University in Missouri, where he graduated from after serving in the United States Navy as a fighter pilot during World War II. Over the years, Barker has donated $3.1 million to his alma mater to support its animal studies program. Part of his most recent donation will go to a scholarship fund named for his late wife, Dorothy Jo Barker.

“Drury is honored and thankful to receive this gift from Mr. Barker. We are fortunate to be able to help make real Bob’s passion for animals,” Drury President Tim Cloyd said at the time. “Drury University is able to place bright young minds into this important field thanks to his support. Gifts such as these have a ripple effect — on the lives of our graduates, and the world around them.”