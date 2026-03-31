Update on Larsa Pippen After Scary Attempted Break-In at Her Home

Larsa Pippen is taking major security precautions to ensure that she and her kids are safe after multiple intruders tried to break into her suburban Miami home. TMZ reports the realty star is adding armed security guards to the property.

The house is already equipped with an advanced security system, including bulletproof windows, and is extremely difficult to access. This may explain why the intruders were unable to break in during their attempt.

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At the time of the attempted break in, no one was at her home. She was staying at her Miami high-rise apartment. She has remained there in the aftermath of the incident.

Three men – Treison Lache Booker, Cortez Daymon Johnson and Elijah Eugene Russell – were arrested and charged with attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling after allegedly trying to force their way into the home. Surveillance video shows the suspects in broad daylight during the failed attempt.

According to previous reports, the men reportedly nearly entered by shattering several windows at the residence, but when they couldn’t get inside, they reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Surveillance footage shows one man hammering away at a door on what appears to be the mother of four’s back patio. Another man in a hoodie is seen standing by but they end up walking off when they can’t get in.

Pippen, who was married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 20 years before they split, has been under scrutiny for several years since she and the former Chicago Bulls player split. She’s since been linked to other high-profile rappers and athletes, including Future, Tristan Thompson, Marcus Jordan, and others.

Just months before this incident, the mother of four gave Page Six an exclusive tour of the sprawling mansion during the Christmas season and highlighted her favorite purchases, which included a limestone table she estimated weighs 1,000 pounds, an all-glass staircase, and a pair of bonsai trees. The ground floor features floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a full view of her backyard pool.

The walls have many works of art, including a model of her created with thousands of Swarovski crystals. A large silver geometric teddy bear statue, which was also made-to-order, is beside her pool. Her luxury walk-in closet is packed with designer goods. She told the outlet at the time: “Of course I have a tiara. Every princess needs one. I might be a queen at this point.”