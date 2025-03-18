Update on Ben Affleck’s Outlook on Life After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck appears to be embracing a fresh start following his recent split from Jennifer Lopez, with insiders claiming he’s in good spirits as he navigates his post-marriage life.

The Oscar winner, who finalized his divorce from Lopez two months ago, is reportedly “happier than he’s been in years” and looking forward to what comes next, according to sources close to the actor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” an insider exclusively told Page Six, suggesting the actor is maintaining a respectful but distant relationship with his ex-wife. The source added that while Affleck harbors “no hard feelings” toward Lopez, he “would rather keep things at a distance” and “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends” with the singer and actress.

The couple’s romance has had a notably winding path. After initially dating in 2002 following their collaboration on the film Gigli, they became engaged but separated in 2004. Their relationship rekindled nearly two decades later in 2021, leading to marriage in July 2022. However, the reunion proved short-lived, with Lopez filing for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, which had followed their Las Vegas elopement.

While Affleck appears to be moving forward from his relationship with Lopez, he continues to maintain a close co-parenting relationship with his previous ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2015, share three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Recent sightings of Affleck and Garner have sparked public interest, particularly after they were photographed enjoying themselves at their son Samuel’s birthday celebration at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California. Observers noted their comfortable interaction, with Affleck seen affectionately placing his arm around Garner’s waist while she aimed a paintball gun, leading to speculation about their current relationship status.

The aftermath of these public appearances has generated conflicting reports about how all parties involved are feeling. While some sources suggest that Lopez is “devastated” by recent developments, others claim both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are “relieved to be done with him,” characterizing Affleck as “an emotional roller coaster,” according to Cosmopolitan.

One particularly critical source told the outlet, “The dirty secret is that he’s the diva. He’s the one who likes attention and calls the paps and manipulates women. He love-bombs you and once he’s got you, he gets bored and leaves. It’s cruel.” However, this harsh assessment contradicts other accounts of Affleck’s current mindset and behavior.

Despite these varied reports, an additional source mentioned they “can see J. Lo taking him back a third time,” suggesting the complicated dynamics between these celebrities may continue to evolve. Representatives for both Affleck and Lopez have not officially responded to requests from the media for comment on these claims.