Elon Musk's Child Files to Change Gender, Name to End Relationship With Father

The richest man in the world may not be the best father in the world, at least according to one of his children. One of Elon Musk's 18-year-old twins has filed to legally change her name and gender, along with declaring that she no longer wishes to be associated with her father in any way. People Magazine obtained the court documents regarding a filing from Xavier Alexander Musk in an LA County Superior Court shortly after her 18th birthday. The petition was filed on April 18 petition and seeks the legal change of her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. Wilson is the maiden name of her mother and Musk's ex-wife, Justine. Further, Vivian wants to be recognized for her gender as female and is requesting the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes.

Vivian notes in the petition: "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." Musk's attorney and his ex-wife did not respond to People for comment. Vivian is one of five children shared between Justine and Musk, 50. They wed in 2000, and divorced in 2008.

Justine is in full support of Vivian. She recently tweeted about an interaction between herself and one of her 18-year-old children but did not clarify if it was about Vivian. Justine wrote that her child told her, "I had a weird childhood" and "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." She added of her child: "I'm very proud of you," to which the child replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

Musk has been vocal on Twitter regarding his opinions about preferred pronouns for transgender and nonbinary people, and it appears Vivian has been directly affected. Musk was criticized in Dec. 2020 for a since-deleted tweet seemingly mocking the use of preferred pronouns, where he wrote: "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

In May 2022, Musk revealed he intended to support the Republican Party, which is actively pushing anti-LGBTQ laws in various states. At the time, he said: "I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Overwhelmingly. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will."