Tyson Fury Was Obsessed With Contacting Jennifer Lopez While Filming Talk Show

While speaking on a recent podcast taping of Have a Word, Russell Howard explained how Fury was obsessed with getting close to Jennifer Lopez.

“Tyson Fury came on my show and he goes, ‘Do you know J.Lo?” he began. After being asked if he knew the “Jenny From the Block” singer, he answered no and his friend was stunned.

Fury was even more stunned to learn the host didn’t have any famous contacts stored in his phone. It was hilarious when he learned Fury only agreed to do his show because he assumed he knew Lopez, who he referred to by her moniker, J.Lo. “He said that I was his gateway to Jennifer Lopez,” he recalls.

In the actual episode of The Russell Howard Show, Howard pulls out his phone and asks who Fury wants to talk to. When asked, “Famous or un-famous,” he quickly answers “famous,” and follows it up with “Jennifer Lopez” while smiling. “Who do you think I am? I don’t have Jennifer Lopez,” Howard admits. “Is that who you want, Jennifer Lopez?” Fury shoots back, “Yeah. Get her on the blower.” Fury jokes, “I’m not Siri.”

Lopez is probably somewhere having a much needed laugh after hearing that story. 2024 wasn’t the easiest year for her. After months of speculation that her marriage to Ben Affleck was in trouble, she filed for divorce in August 2024, on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. The couple reconciled three years prior, 18 years after ending their engagement, which Lopez has always called the greatest heartbreak of her life. Sources say her fame and public persona, mixed with her sharing details of their relationship, made Affleck want to end things.

Despite the heartache, Lopez says she’s learned her lesson after her fourth divorce. In a candid chat with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez spoke abut the contrast from the start of 2024 versus the end, saying she was in a good place at the beginning of the year after releasing This Is Me … Now and its cinematic companion piece. “I felt like, Whoa, I got here. I’m good,” she said, adding, “I did all the work and look at where I am. Then it was like my whole fucking world exploded.”

Hinting at her new single life, she added: “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. Then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”