Jennifer Lopez ‘Felt Threatened’ by Jennifer Garner During Ben Affleck Marriage, Report Claims

All wasn’t well by the two Jennifer’s in Ben Affleck’s life, at least according to a new report from OK! Magazine. Affleck and fellow actress Jennifer Garner married a year following his ended engagement to global superstar Jennifer Lopez. They share three children and were married for a decade before Garner pulled the plug on their union. But the exes remained close friends and co-parents, and Garner supported Affleck through his addiction struggles privately and publicly.

Apparently, their relationship was too close for comfort amid his reconciliation with Lopez 18 years after their split. Lopez and Affleck were married from 2022-2024, with Lopez filing for divorce on the anniversary of their Georgia ceremony.

“J.Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage,” the insider alleged in an interview with OK. “The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy.”

The insider says Affleck likes “spending time with Jen and their kids” as it is “much more comfortable than trying to do the blended family thing,” the source dished. “He’s so at ease with her, there’s no tension, no pressure, he can totally be himself.”

Sources allege Affleck and Lopez split this time around for the same reason as the first: lifestyle differences mounted by the ongoing public attention of their relationship. Affleck reportedly prefer life outside of the spotlight without cameras if he’s not working, while Lopez’s career doesn’t allow for such.

Affleck and Garner recently spent the Christmas holiday together. They’ve also been spotted multiple times hanging out since his split from Lopez. The Selena star listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, two days before she attended the MET Gala alone, sparking rumors of marital strife. Sources on Lopez’s side say she fought for the marriage, but Affleck checked out.

