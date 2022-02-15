Tyrese Gibson’s Mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, Has Died After Health Battle

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson. According to Entertainment Tonight, she died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. On Monday, the actor paid tribute to his mom on Instagram by penning an emotional tribute to her.

Gibson posted a video of himself holding his mother’s hand, and it will surely pull at your heartstrings. In the clip, he can be seen holding his mom’s hand as she lays in her hospital bed. Gibson can be heard saying through tears, “Rest in peace mom. You fought, mom. You fought. Oh my god, I’m so sorry this happened, mom. Jesus.” The Fast and Furious star went on to speak to his mom and promised to continue to hold her hand for the rest of his life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid,” he said. “Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you’re gonna hold my hand mom, OK?” Gibson’s video came alongside an equally touching caption. In his message, he spoke on behalf of his family and anyone who knew Priscilla’s story. Understandably, he wrote that the family is heartbroken over her passing.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life,” Gibson’s caption began. “My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

Gibson has been chronicling his mother’s health battle since early February. On Feb. 5, he told his Instagram followers that his mother was in a coma and in the ICU. At the time, he shared that she was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. Days after sharing this update, he said that doctors told him that there was not much else that they could do about his mother’s condition. Amidst it all, he remained by his mother’s side at the hospital and kept hope alive that she might get better.