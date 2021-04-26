Tyler Perry's Oscars 2021 Speech Draws Spirited Response From Social Media

Tyler Perry delivered a lengthy speech at the 2021 Oscars, and it has drawn a spirited response from social media. On Sunday, Perry accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which has previously gone to A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, and Harry Belafonte. Perry was honored with the award for his work with feeding those in-need during the Covid-19 pandemic. Afterward, he spoke with journalists and reporters about the state of the nation, which he eluded to in his speech. "Just where we are in the country and the world, and everybody is grabbing a corner and a color, and they are all – nobody wants to come to the middle to have a conversation," he said, per USA Today. "Everybody is polarized, and it's in the middle where things change." Perry continued, "So I'm hoping that that inspires people to meet us in the middle so that we can get back to some semblance of normal. As this pandemic is over, we can get to a place where we are showing love and kindness to each other again." The filmmaker's speech has inspired a lot of his fans, but also struck many the wrong way, and all of them are taking to social media to praise or criticize him for it. Scroll down to see what they are saying, and read Perry's speech in its entirety.

.@tylerperry your are a great human and thanks for all you do! Your words were powerful...but even more your actions.....let’s all build longer tables and shorter walls! #Oscars — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) April 26, 2021 "Thank you. Thank you, that is, that’s incredibly kind. Thank you so much," Perry began, as the crowd applauded. "They only gave me a few minutes so I wanna say a very special thanks to Miss Viola Davis, who is nominated tonight and doing this. Thank you, thank you, I really appreciate it. To the Board of Governors, especially to Whoopi Goldberg, Ava (DuVernay)." prevnext

Tyler Perry tried to sneak in that police officer bit like we wouldn’t notice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZbRw2N1B2X — Allie (@Golden_Josette) April 26, 2021 "You know when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that," he continued. "I’m not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity. Like a case in point, this one time I remember I was, maybe it was about 17 years ago. I rented this building and we were using it for production and I was walking to my car one day and I see this woman coming up out of the corner of my eye and I say, she’s homeless, let me give her some money. Judgment. I wish I had time to talk about judgment." prevnext

.@tylerperry your are a great human and thanks for all you do! Your words were powerful...but even more your actions.....let’s all build longer tables and shorter walls! #Oscars — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) April 26, 2021 Perry went on recalling, "Anyway, I reach in my pocket and I’m about to give her the money. She says, 'Excuse me sir. Do you have any shoes?' It stopped me cold because I remember being homeless and having one pair of shoes and they were bent over at the heels. So I was like, 'yeah.' So I took her into the studio. She was hesitant to go in, but we went in. We go to wardrobe and there all these boxes and everything around the walls and fabrics and racks of clothes." I’d love to meet you in the middle @tylerperry! #RefuseHate pic.twitter.com/JoEBafCPKD — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 26, 2021 The filmmaker continued, "So we ended up having to stand in the middle of the floor. So as we’re standing there in wardrobe, we find some shoes, we help her put them on. I stand up, I’m waiting for her to look up and all this time she’s looking down. She finally looks up. She’s got tears in her eyes. She said 'Thank you, Jesus, my feet are off the ground.'" prevnext

Why did Tyler Perry build madea’s whole storyline on being against the p0lice if he was just gonna endorse them 😭 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) April 26, 2021 Perry then added, "In that moment I recall her saying to me 'I thought you would hate me for asking.' I’m like, 'how can I hate you when I used to be you?' How can I hate you when I had a mother who grew up in a Jim Crow South in Louisiana, rural Louisiana right across the border from Mississippi, who at 9 or 10 years old was grieving the death of Emmett Till. And she got a little bit older. " prevnext

.@tylerperry is one of the greatest living Americans, period. I am so moved by his beautiful acceptance speech. I know personally this mans kindness, empathy, and respect - he is a truly genuine human being. We should all join him in meeting in the middle and refusing hate... — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 26, 2021 The Madea's Family Reunion director also shared, "She was grieving the death of the Civil Rights boys and the little girls who were in the bombing in Alabama. She grieved all this all these years and I remember being a little boy and coming home, and she was at home like, 'what are you doing home? You supposed to be at work.' She was in tears that day. She said there was a bomb threat and she couldn't believe that someone wanted to blow up this place where she worked. Where she took care of all these toddlers. It was the Jewish Community Center." prevnext

did tyler perry just sneak that pro cop bit in there 🤨📸 — clemmie (@cIemmie) April 26, 2021 Perry continued, "My mother taught me to refuse hate. She taught me to refuse blanket judgment, and in this time, and with all of the Internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it is my hope that all of us, we teach our kids and I want to remember, just refuse hate." Gotta Give It Up For

Tyler Perry & HIS MOM — Cher (@cher) April 26, 2021 He went on to say, "Don’t hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LGBTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian." prevnext