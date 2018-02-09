Tyga Teases New Album with Possible Message to Kylie Jenner

Another cryptic Instagram is in the books for rapper Tyga as fans wonder if he’s sending a hidden message to ex Kylie Jenner.

On Friday, the “Temperature” singer shared yet another enigmatic photo of himself, this time staring at his reflection in a mirror while wearing a bathroom towel wrapped around his waist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is this what u need to feel better?” he captioned the post, adding the hashtag, “[Kyoto] Feb 16.”

The 28-year-old has been sharing cryptic Instagram posts all week while promoting his upcoming album, Kyoto, which drops next week — and many fans are wondering if the vague captions that most likely double as song lyrics are also choice words for his ex, Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of himself looking over a balcony with a black panther stretched out in the grass ahead. In the caption, he shared a vague message.

“I been waitin right here, Still I been everywhere,” he wrote, with the hashtag KYOTO.

The phrase begs the question, what — or who — is Tyga waiting for?

In a similar post, the rapper shared a photo on Tuesday standing beneath the neon lights of a restaurant and staring forlorningly into the distance.

“All I wanted was to talk to u,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “temperature” and once again, the album name “KYOTO.” Tyga has already released “Temperature” as a single off Kyoto, which does indeed contain the lyrics from his caption.

While some fans may theorize that the 28-year-old is missing his ex, Jenner, during her time in the spotlight, a more viable answer may be the simplest of all: that the captions from mysterious Instagrams are simply lyrics to Kyoto songs.

And while it’s possible a few songs on the album could be about Jenner, who he dated from 2015-2016, fans will have to wait and see when the album drops next week.

Even if the “Rack City” rapper is lusting for Jenner again, he’s most likely out of luck, as she and boyfriend Travis Scott just welcomed their daughter, Stormi, into the world.

Tyga reportedly sent Jenner a “congrats” text after she announced Stormi’s arrival, telling her she was going to make an “amazing mother” — which Scott was not happy about, to say the least.

“[Tyga] told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she has always wanted. Tyga also told Kylie that he knew she was going to be an amazing mother. It was short, sweet and included that he misses her and hopes he gets to meet the baby,” a source close to Jenner told HollywoodLife.com.

Scott is allegedly furious with Tyga, and Jenner wasn’t let off the hook either.

“Travis and Kylie had a big argument over the text she received from Tyga,” the source continued. “Travis was furious by the message from her ex and told Kylie that she needs to tell Tyga to stay away from my baby.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi Webster into the world on Feb. 1, and announced the big news on social media on Feb. 4, Super Bowl Sunday. A source told PEOPLE that the two are not currently living together and have no plans to get engaged anytime soon.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source said. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

The source reiterated that Jenner, 20, and Scott, 25, have no immediate plans to get married.

“They’re not in rush,” said the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

According to the report, Scott “has been great” with baby Stormi, and is “very sweet with his daughter.”

Many die-hard fans were skeptical of Jenner’s relationship with Scott, which only began in April of 2017. He was perceived as a rebound, and throughout Jenner’s secretive pregnancy, rumors flew that the two were on the verge of a split.

The insider attempted to dispel those rumors, saying that Scott has been instrumental in helping Jenner get over her three year long on-again-off-again relationship with rapper Tyga.

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” explained the source. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”