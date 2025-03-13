Two Celebrities Named in Amended Diddy Lawsuit

As expected, more celebrities and high profile figures are being named as accomplices in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged crimes. One alleged victim has amended her lawsuit to list NFl star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski as co-conspirators in her alleged sexual assault.

Page Six reports a woman named Ashley Parham claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder “instructed” another man, Druski, to allegedly rape her at Combs’ friend’s Orinda, California home in March 2018. Druski has denied the claims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size,” Parham alleged in the lawsuit.

“Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally,” she added. “While Defendant Druski was raping Plaintiff, Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape by Defendant Druski.” She says she remembered Druski’s name because it was “so odd and unique.”

Diddy has been accused in dozens of lawsuits of recording non-consensual sexual encounters where alleged victims claim they were drugged. He maintains his innocence.

In the amended lawsuit, she claimed she has now learned that “Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell.” Parham refers to Beckham Jr., whose full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr. The NFL star has also denied the claims. She says when the alleged violent rape was over, Kristina Khorram, a former employee of Diddy’s, entered the room to examine her.

Druski denied the claims on X, formerly Twitter, claiming he was an unknown in 2018 at the time of the alleged assault, and living with his mother. Beckham Jr. also denied the allegations in a statement posted via X, saying he was not in Orinda, California at the time of the alleged assault where the alleged victim says it happened. Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.