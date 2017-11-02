Twitter User Makes Scary Connection Between ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and Kevin Spacey’s Sexual Assault Allegations

A user on Twitter has made a very eerie connection between Law & Order: SVU and the sexual assault allegations made against Kevin Spacey.

Twitter user George M Johnson took to the social media website on Oct. 29 to reveal a connection he had made. In the string of tweets Johnson posted, he alleges that Rapp has been trying to tell the truth for years, just in very subtle ways.

There is an episode of Law & Order SVU where Anthony Rapp played a character that was molested as a child. He been trying to tell truth. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 30, 2017

The Star Trek: Discovery star appeared in a 2012 episode of the crime drama titled “Lesson Learned,” in which he portrayed Nathan Forrester, who had been sexually abused as a student.

Johnson’s revelation comes on the heels of allegations Rapp made against House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey alleging he had made sexual advances toward him when he was just 14. Spacey has neither confirmed nor denied the claims made against him and took to Twitter to publicly address them.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he stated. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Johnson went on to slam Spacey for coming out as gay in the same apology letter he penned, claiming that by doing so, Spacey is not only deflecting the attention away from the allegations, but also equating sexuality to being a sexual predator.

This again is not a Kevin Spacey is gay issue. Don’t conflate Queerness and being a sexual predator. This is a rich white man issue. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 30, 2017

F*** Kevin Spacey for further endangering my Lgbtq community by intentionally linking his homosexuality and coming out to his pedophilia. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 30, 2017

