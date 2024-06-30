TV and social media personality Dominic Di Tommaso suffered a painful injury after impacting with a ledge during a parkour stunt gone wrong. Di Tommaso, who appeared as Dominator on Seven Network's version of Ultimate Tag, regularly shares his parkour stunts online — even the ones that aren't successful.

Di Tommaso, also known as "DomTomato" online, shared an undated video of himself attempting to jumping from a high ledge, over an aqueduct onto another stone ledge down below. The Ultimate Tag star did not quite clear the jump and collided with the edge before tumbling down into the shallow water below. His friends are immediately shocked and worried, but he instantly jumps up, and says, "I think I dislocated my shoulder or something, but I'm OK."

Luckily for the stuntman, his shoulder took the impact of the fall. As he explained on Instagram, his head did not impact with the ledge, as it might have appeared from the angle the video was filmed. He blamed this mishap on him simply busting out the wrong parkour technique as he jumped.

"I meant to dive on the take off, my body just automatically hit the Webster tech instead and I knew instantly I was going to come in short," he wrote. "Fortunately I still managed to get my toes to the wall before my shoulder took the brunt of the force. My head hit my shoulder, not the wall. Dislocated my shoulder, but managed to avoid anything else."

Actor Winston Duke took to the comments to ask, "U ok bro??" Big Brother alum Thabang Mazibuko added, "I thought he died cause I would've died."

Di Tommaso was later seen in a sling in a follow-up Instagram post. He also hasn't been shy about showing off his failed parkour stunts, including a nasty fall onto a utility box and sharing footage of his "worst fail," a February wall collision and fall to the ground that he says nearly ended his career.