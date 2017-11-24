‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz Ties the Knot

One Twilight leading man is officially off the market!

If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!! While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz ❤️ Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! 🦃🍂🌾 What are you thankful for?! A post shared by ↠ Brittany Lutz (Gonzales) ↞ (@brittanybg) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:18am PST

According to PEOPLE, actor Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales announced they were married on Instagram Thursday. Gonzales shared a photo of the two smiling at the camera, holding up “Mr. & Mrs.” passport holders.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new bride also changed her last name on Instagram to Lutz.

“If you know me at all you know THANKSGIVING is my FAORITE holiday of them all!!” Gonzales captioned the sweet photo. “While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! What are you thanksful for?!”

Lutz also basked in the happiness, writing his own adorable caption.

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all. I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!!” Lutz wrote.

“Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!! What are you grateful for??” Lutz added.

The two also broke the news on their Instagram stories, superimposing emojis of a bride and groom over their faces, writing, “Guess what…”

Lutz confirmed the couple’s engagement back in October.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanybg