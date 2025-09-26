TV Star Reportedly Arrested as Police Raid His Home

One former Doctor Who star has allegedly been arrested at his London home.

Noel Clarke, who is best known for playing Mickey Smith in the popular British series, had his home raided as police led him away in cuffs according to a report from Express.

Police raided his home in Kensington, West London before 9 am this morning, where officers remained for about five hours. Computers, paperwork and more were taken from his house as part of a police investigation. The actor was allowed to return to his home after 5 PM.

In Doctor Who, the long-running British sci-fi series, Clarke appeared as fan-favorite character Mickey Smith in the very first episode of the series’ modern-era reboot and continued to play the character all throughout the lengthy runs of the Ninth and Tenth Doctor.

The arrest comes just a few days after Clarke lost a court case where he sued newspaper The Guardian for libel after the publication released an article where over 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct. The British legal system ruled that The Guardian did not commit libel because the allegations of Clarke’s sexual misdeeds were “substantially true.” He has not appeared in any movies or TV shows since the article was released in 2021.

The judge ruled that Clarke’s case, which argued that the 26 women who came forward to accuse him were all creating a “conspiracy” to ruin his career, was unsubstantiated.

“There has been no conspiracy to lie,” the judge said. “In the absence of a conspiracy, Mr Clarke’s case that more than 20 witnesses—none of whom are parties or have a stake in this case, as he does—have come to court to lie is inherently implausible.”

The judge continued by saying it was “clear that women have been speaking about their experiences of working with Mr. Clarke for many years.”

Clarke still continues to claim he’s innocent, and made a statement after he lost the case.

“I have never claimed to be perfect. But I am not the person described in these articles. Overnight I lost everything, the media outlet didn’t just ruin my life, they ripped through my family’s also,” he said.