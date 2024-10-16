TV News Legend Dies From Alzheimer’s Disease Complications: George Negus Was 82

Legendary Australian journalist George Negus has passed away due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease. Negus was 82 years old, and his family announced his death to Australia’s ABC News, among other outlets. Fans everywhere are grieving a presence from news broadcasts going back half a century.

Negus is survived by his wife, Kristy Cockburn, their sons Ned and Serge, and several grandchildren. His family told reporters that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones,” praising the healthcare workers who helped him through his final days. They continued: “Despite the challenges diseases like Alzheimer’s inflict on families, we still shared beautiful times, laughter and happiness together in recent times. We also learned a lot.”

Negus was a high school teacher before getting into journalism as a writer. He also worked briefly as a press secretary for an Australian politician, earning him some credibility early on. He first reported on the air in 1967 on the show This Day Tonight, where he was one of the founding reporters. He was also a founding correspondent for the Australian version of 60 Minutes beginning in 1979, and he co-hosted Today Australia from 1986 to 1990. For the following decade, Negus was the founding host of the show Foreign Correspondent on ABC.

Negus’ career wound down gracefully after that with plenty of long sabbaticals and short stints of work. He also wrote three books after the turn of the millennium. News of Negus’ condition did not spread until 2021 when his son Ned mentioned it in a social media post. He said that Negus had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years earlier, and had since become non-verbal.

“Today is Father’s Day in Australia and we had a walk on the beach together,” he wrote at the time. “He was clearly not sure why this particular walk was symbolic and sometimes not sure with whom he was walking.”

In the wake of his passing, Negus has been praised by colleagues in the Australian news industry, including those he worked with over the years and those who were simply influenced by his career. His impact on the political landscape of the country has been great, and many fans are posting their well-wishes online as well.