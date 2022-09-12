TV Host Unapologetically Drinks Champagne On-Air, Toasts Queen Elizabeth's Death

Many around the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96. However, there are others doing the exact opposite, just as a TV host in Argentina did recently. According to the New York Post, Santiago Cúneo, a Buenos Aires-based politician and journalist, toasted Elizabeth's death live on air with some champagne.

Cúneo was hosting a news program on Thursday when Buckingham Palace shared that Elizabeth died at the age of 96. He exclaimed upon hearing the news, "the old b–ch has died." The TV host then poured himself a glass of champagne and ate some finger sandwiches as he said, "The old bag of s–t has died." He continued, "She's done for good. Loud applause for Satan who has finally taken her."

As the New York Post noted, Cúneo's sentiments appear to tie back to the 1982 Falklands War. At the time, the United Kingdom sent a naval force to the Falklands after the Argentines invaded. The conflict has led to anti-British sentiments in the South American country. While Cúneo isn't high on the Queen, many others around the world have been mourning the loss of the longtime monarch. It was reported on Thursday that Elizabeth died at the age of 96 at her summer residence Balmoral Castle. Since then, members of the royal family have joined together to pay tribute to her, just as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle did on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

On Monday, Harry took to his website, Archewell.com, to issue a message in light of his grandmother's death. The statement began, "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy." The Duke of Sussex continued, "Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."